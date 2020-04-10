Broadway ‘Frozen’ Star Patti Murin Reveals Likely COVID-19 Diagnosis: “Even Disney Princesses Can Get Sick”

Actress Patti Murin, who created the role of Anna in Disney’s Broadway musical Frozen, says she likely has COVID-19. In an Instagram post, Murin writes, “Even Disney princesses can get sick.”

Murin, who is married to Chicago Med actor Colin Donnell, is pregnant with a delivery date in July, and notes in her post, “This virus can’t cross the placenta, so my uterus is literally the safest place for little peanut right now. I’m eating and drinking all the water in the world, and she’s kicking me almost hourly now, so I know she’s growing stronger by the day.”

See the Instagram message below.

Murin, who played Anna from the musical’s debut in 2018 until this past February and has also appeared on NBC’s Chicago Med, says that although she has not been tested for the coronavirus, her physicians “are pretty certain it’s COVID-19.”

“And sure, while it would be nice to know if I’m positive or not, I’m not willing to walk into a waiting room and possibly get other people sick just for my own selfish informational purposes.” The treatment, she adds, would be the same regardless of test results: sleep, fluids and Tylenol.

“I started feeling very tired and achy with a fever and a cough that makes it feel like my head is splitting open from the inside out,” she writes, adding, “I can’t get tested unless I start having trouble breathing, so I’m going to count my lucky stars that I seem to be leaning towards the mild end of the scale.”

“Colin is taking excellent care of me,” she says of the Chicago Med star. “His TV doctor experience combined with his huge heart and love for me make for the best partner I could ask for, for this moment and for forever. And he’s feeling fine and staying an appropriate distance away!”

Murin also praises “the essential workers and the insanely brave and strong medical personnel, and to the people who are stocking your grocery shelves and delivering your food.”

Other Broadway stars who have discussed their COVID-19 illnesses include Aaron Tveit, Gavin Creel and Sara Bareilles.