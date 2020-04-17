‘Party Of Five’ Reboot Canceled By Freeform After One Season

Freefom's "Party of Five" stars Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta, Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta, and Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta.

Freeform has opted not to renew its Party Of Five reboot series for a second season. The decision comes a little over a month after the series wrapped its freshman season run with a 90-minute finale on March 4.

Hailing from original series’ creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, the immigration-themed update centered on the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

The series, which was developed and greenlighted by Freeform’s previous regime, was a modest ratings performer, averaging 252K total viewers in Live+Same Day, starting with 442K for the premiere and gradually shedding audience to 143K who tuned in for the finale. The downtrend carried over to Live+3, ratings, from 652K viewers for the debut to 350K-360K in the show’s last weeks.

Party Of Five starred Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola starred as the Acosta parents, Javier and Gloria. Lippman and Keyser served as executive producers and writers. Rodrigo Garcia also served as executive producer and directed the pilot. Michal Zebede served as co-executive producer and writer. Sony TV was the studio.