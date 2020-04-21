Click to Skip Ad
Paramount Sets ‘Blue Story’ Digital Release Date

Blue Story
Paramount

Paramount is bringing Blue Story straight to digital platforms after its UK theatrical debut last November. The pic was slated to hit U.S. theaters March 20 but due to closures in the wake of the pandemic, Blue Story will be available to purchase or rent beginning on May 5.

Written and directed by Andrew Onwubolu (a.k.a Rapman), the plot follows best friends Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward) who go to the same high school in Peckham, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco’s beaten up by one of Timmy’s primary school friends the two boys wind up on rival sides of a never-ending cycle of gang war in which there are no winners … only victims.

Eric Kofi Abrefa, Khali Best, Karla-Simone Spence, Richie Campbell, Jo Martin, and Junior Afolabi Salokun co-star.

