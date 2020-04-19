Protests Continue On Pandemic Restrictions As Some States Begin Plans To Reopen

Protests against the economic shutdown that has been implemented to stem the coronavirus’s spread are growing, as angry citizens condemn the restrictions that have limited travel, employment, engagement and opportunities.
There were previous protests in Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Annapolis, Maryland; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Carson City and Las Vegas, Nevada. They join previous demonstrations in New Jersey, California, Michigan, and Illinois, with Montana set for today.
Although the protests are relatively small, they indicate a growing sentiment among frustrated workers that the country needs to allow economic activity to resume, albeit with protections in place that will limit a new rise in infections by the coronavirus.
The protests are countered by health experts and governors who insist that any resumption of normal activities will be disastrous and lead to an overwhelming number of new infections. They have asked citizens to be patient even as they extend restrictions to mid-May and beyond.
Already, some beaches in Florida have resumed allowing limited access, and Texas is aggressively moving forward on plans to get its economy back on track.
Nationwide, food banks are reportedly struggling to meet increased demand from out-of-work Americans, while school systems are largely shuttered, with home schooling plans in place. The rollout of CARES Act stimulus checks has provided some temporary assistance, but there are still reports of an unemployment system that is overwhelmed by new applications, resulting in workers unable to register.
The Small Business Administration, which has disbursed all of its funds in an effort to help new business, now awaits congress to reach a compromise on adding new funds to the SBA account to help more small businesses. The initial rounds were quickly exhausted, with many small businesses complaining that they never received any notifications.
Protests Continue On Pandemic Restrictions As Some States Begin Plans To Reopen
