Protests Continue On Pandemic Restrictions As Some States Begin Plans To Reopen

A man holds a placard that says Fauci was wrong during the demonstration. Protesters gather outside Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's mansion in the 4700 block of N. Meridian Street, to protest what they are describing as, "Government Overreach" as businesses, and institutions, continue to be shuttered during the stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus in the state. The protest was organized after protesters in Michigan protested earlier in the week. Similar protests have taken place around the United States, as Facebook pages, and websites, have popped up online with similar language promoting the events. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Protests against the economic shutdown that has been implemented to stem the coronavirus’s spread are growing, as angry citizens condemn the restrictions that have limited travel, employment, engagement and opportunities.

There were previous protests in Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Annapolis, Maryland; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Carson City and Las Vegas, Nevada. They join previous demonstrations in New Jersey, California, Michigan, and Illinois, with Montana set for today.

Although the protests are relatively small, they indicate a growing sentiment among frustrated workers that the country needs to allow economic activity to resume, albeit with protections in place that will limit a new rise in infections by the coronavirus.

The protests are countered by health experts and governors who insist that any resumption of normal activities will be disastrous and lead to an overwhelming number of new infections. They have asked citizens to be patient even as they extend restrictions to mid-May and beyond.

Already, some beaches in Florida have resumed allowing limited access, and Texas is aggressively moving forward on plans to get its economy back on track.

Nationwide, food banks are reportedly struggling to meet increased demand from out-of-work Americans, while school systems are largely shuttered, with home schooling plans in place. The rollout of CARES Act stimulus checks has provided some temporary assistance, but there are still reports of an unemployment system that is overwhelmed by new applications, resulting in workers unable to register.

The Small Business Administration, which has disbursed all of its funds in an effort to help new business, now awaits congress to reach a compromise on adding new funds to the SBA account to help more small businesses. The initial rounds were quickly exhausted, with many small businesses complaining that they never received any notifications.