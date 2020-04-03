Pablo Larrain’s ‘Ema’ Heads Directly Online With Mubi In UK, Ireland & India As Cinemas Remain Shuttered

Ema, the latest feature from Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín, will skip theatrical and head online on streaming service Mubi from May 2 in the UK, Ireland and India.

The pic had been planned to have a cinema rollout in the UK and Ireland but the closure of theaters due to coronavirus has made that impossible. Instead, rights holder Mubi will put the film directly on its subscription platform. No solid theatrical plans had been made for India, which is one of the newer territories for the service, but it will now be an online release there too.

The film premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival. It stars Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael García Bernal in the story of a young dancer in a reggaeton troupe who has a toxic marriage to an older choreographer that is beyond repair following a rash decision to hand their adopted child back into the hands of the state. Racked with regret, she sets out on a mission to get her son back.

As we revealed back in December, Music Box Films has U.S. rights to the movie.