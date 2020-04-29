Oprah’s OWN Preps Remote Non-Scripted Series ‘Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant’ & ‘Girlfriends Check In’

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is launching a new unscripted Saturday night block and has ordered two virtually-produced series.

The Discovery-backed network is launching Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant and Girlfriends Check In as part of its Sisterhood Saturday Nights strand, launching May 16.

Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant, which launches at 9pm, features the star of OWN’s Iyanla: Fix My Life, offering her guidance during the pandemic. It will include guests such as Oprah Winfrey, gospel singer Bebe Winans, and financial educator Tiffany Aliche, who is known as The Budgetnista. The series is produced by Bunim/Murray.

Girlfriends Check In, airing at 10pm, brings different groups of female celebrity friends together each week for virtual get togethers to share laughter, support, love, and gossip. It will feature the likes of Shazam! star Meagan Good and her sister La’Myia Good Bellinger, Empire’s Tasha Smith and Grace Byers, The Real host Loni Love comedian B. Simone, actress Tami Roman, and celebrity hair stylist Robbi Rogers. The six-episode series is produced by Critical Content.

“Now more than ever before we want to provide our audience with programming that unites and uplifts us,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We are excited to bring together sisterhood on Saturday nights, and we are grateful to Iyanla and all of the girlfriends for sharing hope and a little bit of light during this time.”