Academy Top Brass On Guiding Oscar Through Pandemic: “We’ve Done Our Best But There Are Many More Months To Come” (INTERVIEW)

“We are in week seven of the global pandemic and we are looking at everything in front of us, but that Oscar show is ten months away from us now and we can’t predict what is happening between now and February 28th,” said Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson when I posed the question of a possible move in dates for the scheduled broadcast of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards set to air on the Sunday February 28th, exactly ten months from today. There has been much online speculation about it , even as that date seems so far away.

In my joint conversation with Hudson and AMPAS President David Rubin just minutes after the Academy issued a press release dealing with not only changes in eligibility for 2020 film releases as most theatres continue to be shut down ( but also other Academy business that has been ongoing for weeks, months, and in some cases years) Rubin pointed out that there are still too many permutations of what the next months will bring to predict just how the show will be affected. In other words no talk yet of a virtual Oscars. And no word on how all this will affect the Academy’s annual Governors Awards which took place last year on October 27th and is usually held in November. “There’s a reason why we postponed our Board meeting a month so we would have some more information about how this pandemic progressed. We’ve done our best but there are many more months to come,” he said noting the unpredictability of the current state of the world and how it will affect all things including Oscar but the Academy is sticking with the planned show – at least for now.

“I will say this has been a very deliberative Board of Governors who have spent a lot of time looking at this season and these scenarios. The Board as you see in these rules today will respond accordingly, ” said Hudson. It was clear the pair , speaking for the Board, are very aware this continues to be a fluid situation. That was a word that came up a lot as we spoke. I noted California Governor Gavin Newsom just today said movie theatres aren’t part of the slow re-opening plans of the state until Phase 3 of a 4 phase plan (that last phase taking place when a vaccine is found) so the temporary relaxation of eligibility rules for the 93rd Oscars could be going on for quite a while, even as the Academy has significantly expanded the number of cities in which films can meet eligibility of a 7 day theatrical run , rather than just Los Angeles County. As Hudson notes , “we are just in phase one” (of the Governor’s plans).

Shutterstock

Rubin explained the rules change directly to the membership in a direct message that went out as the results of the Academy’s Board meeting were being made public to the press. “In order to contend with the mandatory closure of movie theaters during this devastating pandemic, a decision was made for this awards year only that films with a previously planned theatrical release, but which are initially shown on a commercial streaming or VOD service while theaters are closed, may qualify for the 93rd Academy Awards with some specific provisions,” he wrote. “One of the provisions requires submitting those films to the Academy Screening Room site, which will enable members worldwide to screen them through the member portal. I want to emphasize that this is a temporary exception, only until theaters successfully reopen. The Academy remains unwavering in its support of theaters and the theatrical experience. ” Hudson emphasized that in our conversation as well, that these changes are just temporary and the DNA of the Academy remains to promote theatrical. “But we can’t force filmmakers to do what is impossible. Theatres are closed down.,” she said.

AMPAS President David Rubin

Rubin told me part of today’s announcement reflects the usual debate that goes on after each Oscar show in order to look closely at awards rules and regulations that take everything into consideration. “But at the same time we have had to contend with uncharted territory in this pandemic, ” he said. That includes dealing with many Academy partners such as film festivals like Telluride that AMPAS supports each year, and even throws an annual membership party there over Labor Day weekend. Among the changes today was allowance for impacted film festivals to continue with online virtual screenings of films originally planned for their fests and still have those films that otherwise would qualify remain eligible for Oscar consideration, when in a normal year an online debut would be unthinkable. “We are in consultation with our sister organizations and organizations that are part of this industry ecosystem, and with that new rule change in this time of global crisis we are trying to support them as well, to present their films in the best way they can,” Hudson notes and adds the same is true of the competition for Best International Film in trying to be as flexible as possible.

“The same dynamic applies to the international film award as to our other awards that we are being understanding that this is an extraordinary time, and people might not be able to place their films in theatres, but selection committees will choose their films and submit to the Oscars as best they can during this time. We will be as inclusive as we can be , and we will be as supportive as we can be of those countries, ” she said. No change was made regarding the usual one film per country submission rule that the Academy has always had for this category which until last year was called Best Foreign Language Film. One of today’s significant changes is opening up the nominating process to the entire Academy of eligible voters, rather than just a select committee of volunteers as has been the case. Members who participate will now be able to view entries on the Academy’s Screening platform as well. Previously they had to be seen in a theatre, usually one run by the Academy. Now the process has really been expanded.

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

As for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures schedule to open on December 14? Construction had coincidentally shut down just a day before the state mandated shutdowns, but has now resumed. “The Academy Museum is on target, but as in everything else, all the discussions about all of this are ongoing. According to L.A. County law construction can resume with all the help they need, ” Hudson said. When I recently toured the facility a couple of months ago along with former President Hawk Koch it looked to be in great shape even at that point.

Among other changes made official by the board today is the consolidation of the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories into one instead, some new requirements in eligibility for Best Original Music Score, and the total elimination after this year of all DVD screener and physical CDs, Screenplays ,and hardcopy mailings. “There is the ongoing work of the Academy during this global crisis that a lot of these (new) rules are really just about the Academy moving forward, ” said Hudson about business as usual also proceeding.

“We are trying to keep our eye on the ball,” laughed Rubin.