Oprah Winfrey To Deliver Commencement Address For Virtual Graduation Event On Facebook & Instagram

Oprah Winfrey will be the featured commencement speaker for#Graduation 2020: and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, a multi-hour streaming event set for May 15 on both platforms.

Aimed at this year’s seniors whose commencement ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook and Instagram will be honoring the class of 2020 with a virtual graduation event. It also will feature words of wisdom from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more to be announced soon.

Miley Cyrus also is scheduled for a special performance of her hit song, “The Climb.” The video will be broadcast on Facebook Watch and available at facebook.com/facebookapp. Individual segments will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, as well as contributors’ social media accounts.

Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 is produced by B17 Entertainment, with Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher serving as executive producers and Jane Mun as showrunner and executive producer.