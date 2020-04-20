‘One World: Together At Home’ Peaks With 6M Viewers In The UK As Little Mix & Tom Jones Perform

The BBC hosted the UK version of the One World: Together At Home concert on Sunday night, bringing a British twist to proceedings by supplementing performances from Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga with turns from Little Mix and Tom Jones.

The two-hour broadcast on BBC One was produced by ITV Studios-owned Twofour and presented by Dermot O’Leary, Claudia Winkleman and Clara Amfo from a studio in the UK. The show was watched by an average audience of 5.4M from 7.15PM, peaking with 6M, according to BARB figures supplied by overnights.tv.

Organized by the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organization, One World: Together at Home was the most-watched show during the period it was on air, beating rivals including ITV drama The Good Karma Hospital (4.4M). It secured a 26% share of the viewing population at the time.

Straight after the celebration for frontline health workers battling coronavirus, the third season of Killing Eve launched on BBC One. The Sid Gentle Films drama was watched by 2.9M viewers, which was below the 3.5M who tuned into the Season 2 premiere last year.