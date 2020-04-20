‘One World: Together At Home’ Watched By 20.7 Million Viewers On Linear TV In the U.S.

Some 20.7 million viewers watched the linear broadcast of One World: Together At Home in the United States on Saturday, April 18, according to Live+Same Day figures released by Nielsen. The combined linear viewership, which marks the largest non-NFL Playoff Saturday this season, is a portion of the U.S. audience for the special as the total does not include any of the streaming services and online outlets.

The two-hour televised concert, produced by Audrey Morrissey and Live Animals, in partnership with Global Citizen, aired in the U.S. on 26 networks from approximately 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET and tape-delayed on four others.

The star-studded One World: Together at Home, curated by Lady Gaga, brought together artists from across the music world to raise money for frontline health care workers and the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. To date, it has raised over $127 million for the charities being supported.

On social media, there were 4.9 million total interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter about One World: Together At Home on April 18. The program was the most social telecast across television on its air date and the most social TV special through March and April to date. A majority (83%) of total owned engagement was generated by talent accounts, led by Lady Gaga, followed by Priyanka Chopra.

Hosted by late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the special opened with Gaga at the piano performing a moving rendition of the Charlie Chaplin classic “Smile”, followed by at-home performances from artists including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Taylor Swift and Stevie Wonder, among others.

The show featured exclusive cameos from the worlds of music and arts, sports superstars, and comedic sketches aimed at educating and informing viewers on COVID-19 risks, prevention and response. The broadcast also featured interviews with experts from WHO, as well as stories of frontline healthcare workers from around the world.

Here are the networks Included in the ratings: ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, UNI, Bounce, LAFF, AXS, beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol, BET, BET HER, CMT, Comedy Central, Freeform, LOGO, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, NatGeo, NBCSN, NBC Universo, Paramount, POP, TV Land, VH1, Bravo*, E!*, SYFY*, USA Network*. (*Tape-delayed)