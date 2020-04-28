‘On My Block’ Showrunner Lauren Iungerich Launches Production Company Crazy Cat Lady Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Iungerich, co-creator and executive producer of the Netflix comedy On My Block, has launched her own “purrfectly” named production company Crazy Cat Lady Entertainment. Through the company, she will develop and produce projects for both television and film. Joining Iungerich in this venture is her producing partner Jamie Dooner as well as Will Rack who will serve as Head of Development.

Jamie Dooner and Will Rack Crazy Cat Lady Entertainment

Crazy Cat Lady Entertainment will work to develop a diverse slate of programming that emphasizes YA and female-driven series and films. Seeing that Iungerich was behind Awkward and On My Block, she is the perfect person to launch a YA and female-driven production company.

“I’m super grateful to have the opportunity to support other creators and filmmakers with my Crazy Cat Lady team,” said Iungerich. “Now more than ever, we need content to connect and inspire audiences and to give new voices a platform to be heard. I’m also incredibly lucky to be working with Jamie and Will, who are equally dedicated to inclusion through all phases of the creative process.”

The news of Iungerich’s newly launched production company comes after she inked a multi-year exclusive series and first look feature overall deal with Netflix. Under the pact, Iungerich will continue to serve as executive producer and showrunner for On My Block — which debuted its third season in March — while writing and producing series and other projects exclusively for the streaming giant.

Dooner is the executive producer and co-music supervisor for On My Block. Prior to that, he worked as a writer Awkward and served as music supervisor for MTV’s Ridiculousness.

Rack previously served as Vice President of Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. He also produced the forthcoming teen feature comedy Sid is Dead. He previously worked as Director of Development at 21 Laps Entertainment and as an Associate Producer on The Internship as well as Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day.