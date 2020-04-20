‘On My Block’s Diego Tinoco Set For ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Screenlife Adaptation From Producer Timur Bekmambetov

Click to Skip Ad
Mandatory Credit: Photo by DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10569422i) Diego Tinoco arrives at the premiere of the Netflix film Spenser Confidential, at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 February 2020. Premiere of the Netflix film Spenser Confidential, in Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Diego Tinoco, best known for the Netflix series, On My Block, will play Tybalt in R#J, a modern-day adaptation of the Shakespearean classic Romeo and Juliet from producers Timur Bekmambetov and Igor Tsay. Carey Williams is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Rickie Castaneda.

This marks the first project under Bekmambetov and Tsay’s newly-launched Interface Films banner. Their credits include Unfriended and Searching, starring John Cho. Like the two aforementioned titles, R#J will be shot using the Screenlife format of storytelling, which is told through the POV of smartphone and computer screens.

Described as a pulse-pumping mashup of Shakespearean language and “of the times” vernacular for social media infused generation, the pic is set in the lush and storied Louisiana area and takes place through the mobile phones of our two lovers Romeo and Juliet.

Camaron Engels (Malibu Rescue) will play Romeo, while Francesca Noel (Selah and the Spades) will play Juliet. Additional cast includes Siddiq Saunderson (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) as Mercutio and RJ Cyler (Power Rangers) as Benvolio.

Alex Sobolev and Anna Soboleva are also producers.

Tinoco, who has amassed nearly 5 million followers across his social platforms, can currently be seen on the third of On My Block. He plays Cesar Diaz, the sensitive teen who is pulled away from his three bright, street-savvy friends into his family’s legacy of gang life.

Tinoco is repped by Paradigm, Impact Artists Group, and Jackoway Austen.

