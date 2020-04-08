Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

YouTube Originals Offers Some Library Titles For Free During Lockdown

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CAA Sets Temporary Pay Reductions Up To 50%; Lovett, Lourd, & Huvane Forgo 2020 Salary

Read the full story

Olivia Wilde Leads TV Doctors, Including Patrick Dempsey & Neil Patrick Harris, In Video Thank You To COVID-19 Healthcare Workers

Olivia Wilde in House

Olivia Wilde, with some help from some other TV doctors, is saying thank you to the real doctors who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilde, who played Dr. Remy ‘Thirteen’ Hadley on House, posted a thank you video on Instagram. “On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes on the front lines of this crisis,” Wilde wrote. “On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us.”

Joining her in the video are Patrick Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, Neil Patrick Harris, who starred as the titular character on Doogie Howser, M.D., and Jennifer Garner, who portrayed a doctor treating AIDS patients in the Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club, among others.

You can watch the full clip below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad