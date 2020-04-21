Germany Nixes Oktoberfest As Euro Cancellations Stretch Into The Fall: Coronavirus

Germany’s Oktoberfest, which attracts millions of revellers every fall, has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The move is a hammer blow for Munich’s local economy and a sign that cancellations are now stretching deep into the 2020 calendar.

The two-week beer and folk festival, which generates more than $1B for the city, was due to run from September 19 to October 4. It is the world’s largest beer festival and can attract up to six million people.

“We have decided the risk is simply too great,” Bavaria state premier Markus Soeder told reporters. “It hurts, it is a huge shame,” he commented.

Some areas in Germany have started to relax lockdown measures introduced last month but large events are banned until August 31. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany stand at 143,457 and there have been 4,598 deaths.

The Venice Film Festival has confirmed that it is planning to go ahead in September. Here’s our update today on the status of five major film festivals due to take place this summer and fall.

France’s Tour de France was last week moved to late August, though the new dates have created tension among some racing teams.