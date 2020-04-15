Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy And Other Celebs Join Frontline Foods Efforts To Bring Meals To Hospital Clinicians

Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman have joined forces with Frontline Foods in an effort to connect local restaurants with hardworking hospital clinicians.

The idea is simple: donate healthy meals to hospital clinicians who are working in wartime conditions by partnering with local restaurants who have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy Buckner/Shutterstock

Frontline Foods and their network of community volunteers work with restaurants, hospitals and other medical facilities to feed those working on the frontline.

The Frontline Foods program started organically in multiple cities across the country. The program has raised more than $1.6 million nationwide, served more than 50,000 meals to frontline workers, and supported over 135 restaurants.

The celebrity backers were already delivering meals to hospital workers around Los Angeles, New York and Detroit, but were looking to support the frontline workers and the community at large on a national level. They took note of the Frontline Foods organization and realized that their visions completely aligned and that by joining forces, they could help on a much larger scale.

“We are all so blessed to be healthy, home and safe and we wanted to do something, anything, to show our gratitude and support to the frontline workers who are making the ultimate sacrifices on our behalf,” said Carpenter, Feldman and Spencer in a statement. “Once we were made aware of the communal support system created by Frontline Foods, we knew that this was such a natural extension to our grassroots campaign that we started from our own homes,”

Said McCarthy and Falcone: “We saw the incredible work that Frontline Foods and their army of volunteers were doing nationwide. This can benefit both the frontline healthcare workers who risk their lives every day in order to save ours and the local restaurants who are desperately trying to keep their lights on and pay their staff in these economically devastating times. Every little bit counts, whether it’s 5, 50 or 5000 dollars. It can make a real a difference.”

“I’m ecstatic to be part of Frontline Foods. Getting the hospital staff fed while supporting independently owned restaurants and businesses has never been more important. I wish I could’ve dropped twelve f-bombs in all caps in this quote to show how thrilled I am about this,” said McHale.

Gressel Frontline Foods

“Frontline Foods has quickly become a national grassroots movement, feeding healthcare workers and supporting local restaurants across the country, all powered by the incredible work of hundreds of volunteers,” said Sydney Gressel, a pediatric nurse at UCSF Medical Center and a founding organizer of Frontline Foods. “We are so humbled to be joining forces with the incredible collective of Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman.”