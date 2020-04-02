Obi-Wan Kenobi Series At Disney+ Sets ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ EP Joby Harold As New Writer

The Force is strong with Joby Harold — so strong that he is stepping in as a new writer for the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+.

The news comes after a reshuffling of the project about the iconic Jedi who has appeared in the first and second trilogy of the Star Wars franchise. Harold is stepping in and taking over the writing responsibilities from Hossein Amini, who bowed out of the series in January.

The series was first announced last August at D23. Deborah Chow is set to direct and Ewan McGregor is on board to reprise his role as the titular Jedi, marks Harold’s first writing stint on a TV series. He was the executive producer of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and penned King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. He is also on board to co-write a new iteration of Transformers at Paramount and is writing Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. He also served as an EP on WGN’s Underground and Netflix’s Spinning Out. Deadline also exclusively reported that Amblin Partners signed a two-year first-look deal with Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures.

Variety was the first to report this news.