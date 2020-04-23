Nordisk Film Buys Into ‘The Quake’ & ‘The Wave’ Outfit Fantefilm

Scandi major Nordisk Film has acquired a minority stake in leading Norwegian production company Fantefilm, known for successful local blockbusters including The Quake and The Wave.

The parties have also signed a new output deal which will see Nordisk continue as the Nordic distribution and international sales rights partner on Fantefilm’s future slate.

Fantefilm’s credits also include Ragnarok (2013), Escape (2012) and Cold Prey (2006) as well as the popular Merry Christmas, Mr. Andersen film series. Fantefilm currently has four feature films in production and is also developing a major TV series.

Said Kenneth Wiberg, President of Nordisk Film Distribution and Vice President, Nordisk Film, “We have a long and close collaboration with Fantefilm and have brought many of their films to the market both in the Nordic countries and internationally. Fantefilm continuously raise the bar when it comes to film making in our region with their impressive mix of huge Nordic blockbusters that are very popular with international buyers. We are excited to now be an even closer part of the company and take part in its future development when it comes to expanding the slate of big local films, establishing an even stronger foothold when it comes to international blockbusters and help develop TV series that have worldwide appeal. We have the ambition of being the leading creative powerhouse in the Nordics and this acquisition is another very important step in that journey,”

Related Story BFI Reveals Writer-Director Bursary Shortlist, Danny Boyle Joins Jury; Nordisk Deal In Norway -- Global Briefs

Added Martin Sundland, producer and partner, Fantefilm, “Throughout the years, Nordisk Film has been an important part of us reaching our ambitious goals. Together we have crossed boundaries no one thought possible and together we will now journey onwards towards new, great productions. Joining forces with Nordisk Film and having Nordisk Film onboard as a minority owner means that we can further strengthen Fantefilm’s unique position of delivering first class, high quality national and international appealing films and TV series. And at the same time Fantefilm will maintain its independency, DNA and ways of doing business. We are very excited about this new journey we head out on.”