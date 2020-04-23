Noah Bergman Joins Cinionic As SVP For Its Giant-Screen Business

Exhibition-tech company Cinionic has set Universal Pictures alum Noah Bergman as SVP Content and Distribution for its giant-screen operations. In his new role, he leads content development, distribution and studio partnerships for the Cinionic Giant Screen brand.

He will continue to be based in Los Angeles.

“These are unprecedented times for our industry,” Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens said. “At Cinionic, we believe in cinema and continue to invest in its future. That’s why I am pleased to welcome Noah to the Cinionic family. His extensive experience makes him an ideal addition to our CGS team led by Todd Hoddick.”

Bergman joins Cinionic after more than a decade at Universal Pictures, most recently overseeing key aspects of the studio’s international theatrical commercial business as its SVP International Strategy and Operations. He also held executive roles within Domestic Theatrical Distribution and Business Development & Strategic Planning at Universal.

Among other operational and technology initiatives, Bergman was instrumental in transitioning the studio from 35mm to digital distribution.

“Exhibition has always been at the core of the film industry,” Bergman said, “and with CGS, Cinionic is equipping theaters with a flexible, exhibition-friendly, state-of-the-art premium entertainment solution. I look forward to helping bring the best content to this best in class cinema experience.”