‘No Time To Die’ Signed Clapperboard Being Auctioned To Support UK’s National Health Service

Eon Productions is offering deep-pocketed James Bond fans the chance to own a piece of history by auctioning off a signed clapperboard from the latest movie, No Time To Die, with proceeds going to support the UK’s National Health Service.

Signatories include director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, singer Billie Eilish, who recorded the theme song, and stars Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ana De Armas, plus more.

The film had been set for release via MGM and Universal this month but, as Deadline exclusively revealed, it was pushed back to November due to the pandemic.

The leading bid stood at £12,000 ($15,000) at the time of publication, with the Bonhams auction wrapping tomorrow, April 29, at 12:03PM BST (4:03AM PST).

The UK has seen a significant number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and fatalities, topping 150,000 and 20,000 respectively, at the time of writing. The NHS is the frontline of the country’s battle against the virus.