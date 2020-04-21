Nikki Glaser To Headline Comedy ‘Cancelled’ Produced By Sara Gilbert & Tom Werner’s Sara + Tom For Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has put in development Cancelled, a comedy series from Nikki Glaser, who stars, Cindy Caponera (At Home with Amy Sedaris) and Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner’s sara + tom production banner.

Written by Caponera and Glaser, Cancelled centers on Nikki Reynolds, played by Glaser, arguably the industry’s hardest-working stand-up comedian who is on the verge of getting her own late-night talk show. When a questionable set at the Comedy Store goes viral and her career implodes, she is forced to move back in with her parents in St. Louis to weather the storm, lick her wounds, and heal some old ones.

Sara + Tom

Caponera and Glaser executive produce with Werner, Gilbert and Mandy Summers, sara + tom’s Head of Development and Production. Sara + tom produces for Quibi.

Glaser is host of Comedy Central’s first live daily morning show, the entirely female-produced You Up With Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM, Her recent Netflix comedy special, Bangin’, released last October was the most watched Netflix special of the month and included on Vulture’s “10 Best Comedy Specials of 2019” year-end list. This January, she kicked off her nationwide comedy tour, Bang It Out! Previously, Glaser hosted, co-created and executive produced the critically-acclaimed Not Safe With Nikki Glaser, for Comedy Central and Nikki and Sara Live for MTV.

Her film and television credits include Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck, NBC’s AP Bio and Inside Amy Schumer, among others.

Emmy and WGA Award nominee Caponera began her career as a writer, producer and performer at the Second City in Chicago before moving on to writing for Saturday Night Live. Her most recent writing/producing credits include Nurse Jackie, Shameless, I’m Dying Up Here, At Home With Amy Sedaris, where she served as EP/Showrunner and CBS comedy, Broke.

Since its launch less than a year ago, sara + tom has multiple projects sold and in development for premium cable/streaming outlets as well as Broadcast. Gilbert stars and is an executive producer on ABC’s The Conners. She along with several other key cast members recently closed a deal to return next season, paving the way for a third season pickup. Gilbert is repped by Gersh Agency and Management 360.