Nicole Kidman To Star In & Produce Series Adaptation Of Janelle Brown’s ‘Pretty Things’ For Amazon With Reed Morano Attached To Direct

Amazon is developing an adaptation of Janelle Brown’s upcoming thriller Pretty Things with Nicole Kidman set to star and produce and Reed Morano attached to direct and exec produce.

The streamer is developing the series project after winning the rights in a competitive situation with multiple bidders. It will be produced by Kidman’s Blossom Films banner, which struck a first look deal with Amazon in 2018.

It is the latest book adaptation that Amazon and Kidman are partnered on after Amazon Studios acquired the film rights to Samantha Downing’s My Lovely Wife for the Big Little Lies star in February, as revealed by Deadline.

The book tells the story of two brilliant, but damaged women try to survive a game of deceit and destruction. When a reluctant grifter befriends a wealthy “influencer” on the shores of Lake Tahoe, her ultimate con devolves into a raw, treacherous game of long-awaited payback.

It follows Nina, who once bought into the idea that her fancy liberal arts degree would lead to a fulfilling career. When that dream crashed, she turned to stealing from rich kids in L.A. alongside her wily Irish boyfriend, Lachlan. Nina learned from the best: Her mother was the original con artist, hustling to give her daughter a decent childhood despite their wayward life. But when her mom gets sick, Nina puts everything on the line to help her, even if it means running her most audacious, dangerous scam yet.

Meanwhile, Vanessa is a privileged young heiress who wanted to make her mark in the world. Instead she becomes an Instagram influencer—traveling the globe, receiving free clothes and products, and posing for pictures in exotic locales. But behind the covetable façade is a life marked by tragedy. After a broken engagement, Vanessa retreats to her family’s sprawling mountain estate, Stonehaven: a mansion of dark secrets not just from Vanessa’s past, but from that of a lost and troubled girl named Nina. Nina’s, Vanessa’s, and Lachlan’s paths collide here, on the cold shores of Lake Tahoe, where their intertwined lives give way to a winter of aspiration and desire, duplicity and revenge.

The book, which will be published by Random House on April 21 2020, is Brown’s latest following Watch Me Disappear, All We Ever Wanted Was Everything, and This Is Where We Live.

Janelle Brown is attached to adapt her novel and will also serve as an executive producer. Per Saari will also exec produce on behalf of Blossom Films.

Blossom Films, which was founded by Kidman and Saari, is involved in HBO’s The Undoing, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier, which recently moved to the fall, and is currently in development on an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu, Crime Farm for HBO and an adaptation of Janice Lee’s The Expatriates, with Lulu Wang attached to direct, for Amazon.

Morano (left), meanwhile, directed and exec produced Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and recently directed feature film The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. Next up, she will direct and executive produce The Power for Amazon, a ten-part global thriller based on Naomi Alderman’s novel, and will direct The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence for Amazon and Blumhouse.

