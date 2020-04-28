Sara Bareilles, Jessie Mueller Join Other ‘Waitress’ Cast In Video Cover Of Nick Cordero Song

Broadway actor Nick Cordero remains in a coma after recently undergoing a leg amputation and the subsequent insertion of a temporary pacemaker, all results from complications of a battle against COVID-19, and now Cordero’s former Waitress castmates and colleagues have joined together for some musical encouragement.

Waitress composer and actress Sara Bareilles, along with former Waitress cast members including Jessie Mueller, Kimiko Glenn, Keala Seattle, Jenna Ushkowitz and Eric Anderson, among others, have recorded Cordero’s original 2018 song “Live Your Life” via video chat, both as emotional encouragement for Cordero and wife Amanda Kloots and to support a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover Cordero’s medical costs. (Established on Sunday, by today the fund had exceeded it’s $450,000 goal.

Kloots has been posted social media updates on Cordero’s progress and setbacks. Following the pacemaker procedure, Kloots wrote that the actor had now tested negative for coronavirus and could be in recovery.

Check out the video above.