Ailing Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Scores “Big Win” In COVID-19 Battle, Says Wife Amanda Kloots

Some good news for a change: Broadway actor Nick Cordero, battling COVID-19 at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, is “getting stronger,” reports wife Amanda Kloots, who has posted an Instagram message saying that “it’s all about small wins in the ICU.”

“We just [got] some good news and it’s all about small wins in the ICU,” writes Kloots about the Waitress and TV’s Blue Bloods actor. “Nick is getting stronger and the AMAZING doctors and nurses think they can take him off ECMO soon! This would mean his heart and lungs would be functioning on their own. Anything can change in an instant, but we are staying positive! HE IS HEARING US GUYS!”

The apparent turnaround comes a week after Cordero’s condition worsened to critical, with Kloots, a fitness instructor, writing, “My whole world has stopped. Please pray for my husband.”

In a separate Instagram story post, Kloots shared the “really, really good news” that Cordero’s “heart and lungs are getting stronger,” possibly allowing him to be weaned off the machine that assists those functions. “Big win,” said Kloots, cautioning that “we still need him to wake up.”

Cordero played Victor Lugo on TV’s Blue Bloods in 2017-18.