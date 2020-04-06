‘Nick Cannon’ Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Gets September Premiere Date

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has set Monday, September 21 for the premiere of Nick Cannon, the new nationally syndicated daytime talker headlined by the actor-comedian, in more than 90% of the U.S.

So far the show is cleared on Fox, CBS, Sinclair, Hearst, Nexstar, Mission, COX, Sunbeam, Capitol, Meredith, Tegna, Lockwood, Gray & CW Plus stations across the country.

Cannon’s production company, Ncredible Entertainment, and Debmar-Mercury will co-produce the talker featuring his take on the latest in trending pop culture stories and celebrity interviews.

Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said, “Clearances are climbing because our great station partners are hungry for a rising, versatile and dynamic talent like Nick. His light-hearted style quickly wins over viewers and gives them a much-needed escape from the world.

We’ve been asked why we skipped doing test shows and explained there was no need. It’s obvious to anyone who watched Nick guest host for Wendy Williams last year how much he loves daytime talk and, based on the reaction of fans, how much they love him.”

Cannon is host and a producer of Fox’s breakout hit series The Masked Singer, and previously served as host of NBC’s summer juggernaut America’s Got Talent for eight seasons.

“It’s been thrilling going through this process, and to see the widespread support that the show has received and the milestones we’ve achieved is mind blowing,” said Cannon. “We’re gearing up to deliver a must-see show and I’m looking forward to coming to you on your TV this fall.”