NFL Draft Will Air On ESPN, ABC & NFL Network

The evolution will be televised. The 2020 NFL Draft, a virtual affair to benefit charity amid social-distancing mandates, will air on NFL Network and Disney nets ESPN and ABC this month.

The league said today that ESPN and NFL Network will team to offer a singular presentation, while ABC will present its own primetime telecasts for Rounds 1-3, in addition to simulcasting the ESPN and NFL Network telecast of Rounds 4-7.

Round 1 is set for Thursday, April 23, followed by Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and the remaining four rounds on April 25. ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio also will cover the event. See a full schedule below.

From left, Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, and Louis Riddick cover the 2019 NFL Draft for ESPN. Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock

“We recognize the challenging times we are living in, but we are looking forward to presenting the 2020 NFL Draft and providing some hope for football fans everywhere,” said Seth Markman, VP Production at ESPN. We are also committed to producing the ESPN/NFL Network and ABC shows in the safest possible environment for our announcers and production teams.”

In a bow to the times, the popular annual NFL Draft — which had been set for Las Vegas, new home of the erstwhile Oakland Raiders starting this fall — will see teams making their picks from remote locations. The telecast will be handled out of ESPN’s studios at its headquarters in Bristol, CT. TV hosts and some analysts will broadcast from in the studio, while others including reporters and commentators will work remotely amid the coronavirus crisis.

Trey Wingo will host all three days of the draft on ESPN and NFL Network, while Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will lead ABC’s coverage. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce the picks from his home.

“By bringing the exceptional on-air talent and production staffs of both ESPN and NFL Network together, NFL Net SVP Programming and Production Mark Quenzel said, “we hope to deliver a unified presentation of the draft that not only helps raise awareness and funds for the COVID-19 relief efforts, but also provides entertainment that millions of sports fans have been craving.”

Here is the TV schedule for the 2020 NFL Draft (all times ET):

Thursday, April 23, 8-11:30 p.m.

Round 1: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday, April 24, 7-11:30 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 25, 12-7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio