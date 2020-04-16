New York To Extend Stay-At-Home Order Through May 15

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that he is extending the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15, even as the rate of hospitalizations continues to decline.

Cuomo said that the social distancing measures will be extended in coordination with other states, in which non-essential workers are being told to stay at home. The measures have meant the closure of businesses, schools, and other public venues, including movie and legitimate theaters.

“We must STAY THE COURSE,” Cuomo tweeted.

He told reporters that it is uncertain whether the stay-at-home measures will be further extended. He said that they “will see depending on what the data shows.”

He also said that there would be a “phased return” to a new normal, where businesses will reopen in phases and in order of priority. He also said that workplaces would have to develop new practices to implement social distancing rules.

New York has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis, with 11,586 deaths and 213,799 cases, according to

Cuomo also announced that those on public transportation or in taxis, Uber or Lyft-like services must wear a face covering or a mask, as of 8 PM ET on Friday.

Cuomo said that 606 people died from the coronavirus in the past day, the lowest that figure has been in 10 days.

Los Angeles already has extended stay-at-home orders through May 15, as well as Washington, D.C.