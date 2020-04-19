New York State Pandemic Numbers Dropping, But Gov. Cuomo Cautions, “This Is Only Halftime”

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that New York state may be “past the high point” of pandemic infections, but urged restraint from the public in getting lax about precautions.

“If the data holds, and if this trend holds, we are past the high point,” said Cuomo, speaking at a media briefing at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, Long Island.

“The recent news is good, that we are on the other side of the plateau and the numbers are coming down,” he said. “But that’s good news only compared to the terrible news that we were living with, which is that constant increase.”

Another 507 state residents have died, Cuomo said. But the total number of hospitalizations is continuing to shrink over the last 24 hours, albeit slightly. There are now 16,213 hospitalized, down from 16,967 the day before.

While the hospitalization numbers dip, there are still people heading for medical treatment. Another 1,384 patients were admitted Saturday to hospitals. The New York state death toll stands at 13,869.

“Don’t get cocky,” Cuomo said. “Don’t get arrogant. This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way. This is only halftime in this entire situation.”