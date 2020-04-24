New York Emmys Now Set To Unveil Winners Saturday Via Livestream

The NY Emmy Awards, which saw its 2020 awards gala scheduled for last weekend canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown, said Thursday it will reveal its winners Saturday via a streaming awards show. It marks one of the first awards shows going forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production is underway on the virtual ceremony, which will begin at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, according to N.J. Burkett, New York Chapter president at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. It will be streamed on NYEmmys.org and the chapter’s Facebook page, @NYEmmyAwards.

Burkett said today envelopes will be opened on video by solo presenters in different locations, with acceptance speeches to be posted by the winners at #NYEmmys2020. More than 140 winners will be announced.

“There has been so little to cheer about these days. We get that,” Burkett said in a release on the NATAS site. “So, here’s hoping you can organize Zoom and BlueJeans watch parties with your colleagues, friends, and family. (Tuxedos and ball gowns are optional, but encouraged, along with a champagne toast to celebrate excellence!)”

The virtual ceremony could serve as a template for other NATAS-run Emmmy shows. The organization has already canceled ceremonies for the Daytime Emmys, the Technology & Engineering Emmys and the Sports Emmy Awards.