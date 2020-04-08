New York Drama Desk Awards To Announce Winners Online For A Season Shortened By COVID-19

New York’s 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will announce winners online this year, skipping the yearly gathering of theater artists and critics for the bestowal of awards. Only Broadway, Off Broadway and Off Off Broadway productions that opened prior to the March 12 COVID-19 shutdown will be eligible.

The winners of this year’s Drama Desk Awards will be announced online May 31. Nominations will be announced on April 21.

“New York theater is caught in a moment of exceptional uncertainty. In the face of this, the mission of the Drama Desk – recognizing the thousands of artists and craftspeople who make up our community – has never been more urgent,” said Charles Wright and David Barbour, Drama Desk Co-Presidents. “We are committed to honoring the outstanding work of this season as best we can, with safety the highest priority.”

This year’s awards will be presented in honor of the life of William Wolf, former Drama Desk president and longtime film and theater critic, who died last month of complications related to the novel coronavirus.

The organization said that additional details about the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards nominations and winners announcements will be determined “as the situation allows” and announced at a later date.

The Drama Desk Awards ceremony is one of the major theater events of the spring awards season, and, unlike the Tony Awards, encompass Off Broadway and Off Off Broadway as well as Broadway productions.