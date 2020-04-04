New ‘Tiger King’ Episode On The Way, Jeff Lowe Reveals

For viewers who didn’t get enough of the massively popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, there’s apparently a new episode on the way.

Zoo owner Jeff Lowe, one of the personalities on the show, made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter Saturday by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner is a fan of the docuseries and mentioned it on his wife Kourtney Turner’s podcast “Holding Kourt.”

In response, Lowe said there’s more Tiger King coming.

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said in the video.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Tiger King began streaming on March 20. The true crime docuseries centers on the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic,” a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival and fellow big cat owner Carole Baskin.