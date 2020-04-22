Female-Focused ‘Star Wars’ Series From ‘Russian Doll’s’ Leslye Headland In Works At Disney+

Disney+ is developing a female-centered Star Wars series that will be written and showrun by Lesley Headland, a co-creator of Netflix’s Emmy-winning dramedy series Russian Doll.

Deadline has confirmed the gist of the series. While the exact plot is under wraps, but the series is understood to be a female-driven action thriller with martial arts elements and set in an alternate timeline from the usual Star Wars universe. Disney declined comment on the project, which was first reported by Variety.

It marks the latest Disney+ original series in the Star Wars universe, following the successful The Mandalorian created by Jon Favreau which is already underway on Season 3 ahead of its Season 2 bow. That too has a strong female element in Gina Carano’s butt-kicking shock trooper-turned-mercenary Cara Dune.

Two other Star Wars series are in development at the Disney streamer: an Obi-Wan Kenobi series returning Ewan McGregor to the role from the prequel trilogy, and a Rogue One series based on the 2016 stand-alone feature film that returns Diego Luna as rebel Cassian Andor.

Headland co-created Russian Doll with star Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler. The dramedy was nominated for 13 Emmys for its first season, winning two. It was renewed for Season 2. The writer-director’s other credits include the 2015 film Sleeping With Other People.

In December, Headland has signed a multi-year overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios to create, develop and direct series for network, cable and streaming platforms.