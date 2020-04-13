New Line’s ‘Singles Day’ Sets ‘Plus One’ Filmmaking Duo Jeff Chan And Andrew Rhymer For Asian-Centered Rom-Com

New Line has set Jeff Chan as director of New Line’s forthcoming Asian-centered romantic comedy Singles Day with his Plus One filmmaking partner Andrew Rhymer as producer alongside Chris Bender and Jake Weiner, Deadline has confirmed.

Deadline exclusively reported the news that New Line acquired Lillian Yu’s spec script for Singles Day. Chan and Rhymer are writing the current draft based on Yu’s spec. The story centers on a widely observed Chinese holiday considered the anti-Valentine’s Day that celebrates being unattached. Featuring an ensemble cast predominantly of Asian descent, Singles Day weaves friends, romantic partners and family members through an interconnected story that explores the notion that being single doesn’t necessarily mean being alone.

Chan and Rhymer directed, wrote and produced the aforementioned romantic comedy Plus One starring Maya Erskine with Jack Quaid. The two were also nominated for WGA Awards for their work on the Hulu coming-of-age series PEN15 which also stars Erskine.

Chan and Rhymer are repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.