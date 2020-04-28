New Hollywood Podcast: Lovie Simone Discusses ‘Selah And The Spades’, Teases ‘The Craft’ Reboot Details

Lovie Simone is known for her role as Zora on OWN’s Greenleaf and she caught the attention of many people in the titular role of Tayarisha Poe’s Selah and the Spades. On top of that, she has been making banana bread long before everyone was showing off their beginner skills on Instagram during the quarantine — and she has perfected her recipe.

In the latest quarantine edition of Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast, Simone joined us from her home in Atlanta (don’t worry, she is maintaining stay at home orders) to unpack all we need to know about Selah and the Spades, which made its world premiere to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. The praise continued when it debuted on Amazon earlier this month. The boarding school drama of factions combines elements of Rushmore, Dear White People and Mean Girls to deliver a tense story of complex friendship dynamics and social status. Simone unpacked how it was like making the film, how it is relevant to Generation Z and how it speaks to her. In addition, she gave us very small details about what to expect from Zoe Lister-Jones’ upcoming remake of The Craft and how it will keep in the spirit of the original. She also spilled some tea about her witchy character.

Listen to the episode below.