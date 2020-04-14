New Hollywood Podcast: Issa Rae Talks ‘Insecure’ Season 4, Messy Friendship Dynamics And Racial Bias Against Dating Black Women & Asian Men

Season 4 of Issa Rae’s Insecure premiered on April 12 and based on the discussion between Issa and her BFF Molly (Yvonne Orji) at the end of the episode, their friendship journey is about to hit some rough waters — some really rough waters.

Rae built a following with her web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl which later grew into an HBO series we now know as Insecure. Since its first episode in 2016, Rae’s character (who is also named Issa in case you don’t watch) has mirror-rapped her way to give us a whole new mood when it comes to millennial life, portrayal of the Black community, and Los Angeles — the show has also given us so many songs to add to our playlists.

In addition to Insecure, Rae has dived into movies appearing in The Hate U Give, The Photograph and the forthcoming The Lovebirds alongside friend of the podcast Kumail Nanjiani. Rae joined Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast remotely to talk about how this new season will make you question the friendships in your life. On top of that, we discussed Rae’s natural advocacy for underrepresented voices and unpacked how she shatters the assumption of Black women and Asian men being undesirable when it comes to dating. We also talk about her current quarantine TV habits and get nostalgic about Myspace and the process we went through to determine who we included in our Top 8.

