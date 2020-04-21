New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Insecure’s Alexander Hodge And ‘Good Trouble’s Sherry Cola Talk Acts Of Racism Against Asians During Coronavirus Pandemic

Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast is mixing things up with this week’s episode. Instead of doing a conversational interview with a guest, we are inviting two guests to have a discussion about a specific topic that is affecting culture, media and the film & TV industry. For our inaugural episode of this kind, we have invited Insecure star Alexander Hodge and Good Trouble star Sherry Cola to talk about the surge of violent acts against Asians and Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since the pandemic hit stateside and Donald Trump started to refer to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” there was an increase of harassment and accosting of Asian and Asian Americans. The Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council has launched Stop AAPI Hate, an open forum to report discrimination against Asian Americans. They launched March 19 and in the first two weeks received 1,135 reports — and that number keeps growing.

The two unpack their feelings about the recent events surrounding the harassment and further the conversation about why representation is important in order to combat these acts of violence and uplift the community. Cola also shares her personal experience with racism that happened at the beginning of the global pandemic.

Below you can listen to the episode with Hodge and Cola (which is the perfect name for a buddy cop comedy).