New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Tigertail’ Director Alan Yang Talks How Timely Immigrant Drama Is Not Just For Asians

Alan Yang is known for working on comedy-driven TV series such as Parks and Recreation, Master of None and Forever. More recently, he was part of the team that brought the immigrant anthology series Little America to Apple TV+. That being said, he dived deeper into immigrant narratives, telling a personal story with his feature directorial debut, Tigertail which debuts on Netflix April 10.

It is clear that Yang veered away from the comedy with Tigertail which stars The Farewell‘s Tzi Ma and charming newcomer Hong-Chi Lee as an old and young version of Pin-Jiu, a young Taiwanese man who leaves his love for an arranged marriage so that he can seek better opportunities in America. The film goes from Pin-Jiu’s life in ’50s Taiwan and his life in the present to tell a multi-generational immigrant story of familial and romantic love.

In the newest (and remote) episode of Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast, Yang shares his journey of making the film, the importance of Asian representation during the current crisis and how this film is not just for the Asian communities. He also talks about his quarantine binge-watching list and how he hopes people think Tigertail is a sequel to Tiger King. Listen to the episode below.