Netflix Puts Free Streams Of Documentaries On YouTube To Help Teachers

Netflix has made a selection of its documentary programming available for free via its YouTube channel in an effort to help teachers coping with the challenge of COVID-19.

In a blog post Friday, the company noted that it has historically allowed teachers to screen documentaries without a license fee. With many teachers looking for additional resources during remote-learning times, Netflix said has posted 10 titles. The mix of series episodes, shorts and features includes Our Planet, 13th, Knock Down the House and Explained.

“We hope this will, in a small way, help teachers around the world,” the company said.

In addition to the films and episodes themselves, the titles have put additional educational resources online for both students and teachers. The company also said it plans to convene Q&A sessions with some of the projects’ creators.

For now, the titles are available only in English, but subtitles in more than a dozen languages will roll out in the coming days.

Other titles include Abstract, Babies, Chasing Coral, Period. End of Sentence, The White Helmets and Zion.

Conducting class remotely during the coronavirus pandemic has put school systems, teachers, students and families to the test. Many studies have indicated historic levels of streaming activity since many parts of the world closed schools and imposed stay-at-home orders, which began hitting the U.S. in mid-March.