Netflix & ViacomCBS International Studios Team On Animated Kids Series ‘Sharkdog’

Netflix has ordered new animated kids show, Sharkdog, from ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS).

The streamer has ordered 20 episodes of the 7-minute show, created by Singaporean creator Jacinth Tan that will air in 2021. The show is produced by VIS in partnership with Singaporean based CGI animation studio One Animation.

It marks VIS’ first internationally originated global animated series for Netflix.

The show follows 10-year old Max and his best friend Sharkdog – half shark, half dog, all appetite. Blissfully unaware of his own strength, stealth and general sharkiness, Sharkdog often leaves a trail of chaos in his wake. But, like all good half-dogs, he’s Max’s BFF and Max is his.

Sharkdog originally came out of Nickelodeon’s Global Animated Shorts Program, which is designed to identify and develop original comedy-driven content for kids, in 2015. You can see an early vision of the show above and this will be updated for Netflix.

Nickelodeon International subsequently announced in 2017 that it had greenlit a series of 90-second shorts based on the characters.

It is the latest agreement between a ViacomCBS company and Netflix. Last year, Nickelodeon and Netflix struck an output deal that will yield original animated feature films and TV series based on existing Nickelodeon library characters as well as newly created ones. Forthcoming specials under the agreement will be based on The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The deal builds on a relationship that has brought animated specials Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus to Netflix.

It is the latest third-part order for the ViacomCBS division, which has been stepping up its development and production of ideas for non-ViacomCBS networks. Last month, ViacomCBS’ UK production studio scored its first U.S. order – a ten-part music documentary series for Reelz called The Story of the Songs.