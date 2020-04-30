Netflix & SF Studios Set Cast For Streamer’s First Swedish Feature ‘Red Dot’

Netflix and SF Studios have set cast for the streamer’s first Swedish feature, Red Dot.

Starring in the action-thriller will be Nanna Blondell, Anastasios Soulis, Tomas Bergström, Kalled Mustonen, Johannes Bah Kuhnke, Thomas Hanzon and Anna Azcárate. Alain Darborg is directing and haas scripted with Per Dickson.

Set in the Swedish mountains, the film follows David (Soulis) and Nadja (Blondell), a couple in their late twenties, who’ve been struggling with their marriage. When Nadja becomes pregnant they make an attempt to rekindle their relationship and decide to travel to the magnificent expanses in the north of Sweden for a ski hike. But after what started as a quarrel with two local hunters, their romantic trip slowly turns into a nightmare. Soon, a red laser dot appears in their tent and they are quickly forced to flee into the cold, unforgiving wilderness. Totally isolated in the mountains, they are now being pursued by reckless shooters. Meanwhile, during this sadistic hunt, the couple’s past also comes back to haunt them.

Producers are Anna Odenhall and Niklas Larsson at SF Studios. Director of photography is Benjam Orre. The film is made in collaboration with Film i Dalarna. A shoot date has yet to be conveyed.