Netflix To Stream Classic Truffaut, Chaplin Pics In France After Library Deal With Mk2

Netflix has struck a deal with French company Mk2 to stream a selection of classic library titles, including Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times and François Truffaut’s Jules et Jim, in French-speaking territories throughout 2020.

Netflix will host a total of 50 films from filmmakers such as Charlie Chaplin, Alain Resnais, David Lynch, Emir Kusturica, Jacques Demy, Michael Haneke, Xavier Dolan, Steve McQueen and Krzysztof Kieślowski.

First up from April 24 will be a selection of 12 Francois Truffaut movies including The 400 Blows, Fahrenheit 451 and The Last Metro.

Mk2’s overall library features more than 800 titles, many of which have been restored into 2k and 4k.

