Netflix To Launch Latest Jerry Seinfeld Special ‘23 Hours To Kill’, Reveals Premiere

Jerry Seinfeld is bringing some more laughs to Netflix with his latest stand-up special 23 Hours To Kill.

The streamer is launching the hour-long special on May 5. It was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York and was part of the Seinfeld co-creator and star’s residency at the venue, the last few shows of which were curtailed by the Coronavirus last month.

The title is a reference to a line often repeated by the Bee Movie creator and star that stand-ups spend one hour a day on stage and the rest of the day waiting for that moment.

It is the comedian’s second stand-up special for Netflix after Jerry Before Seinfeld, which saw him combine a stand-up set at the Comic Strip Live in New York with a retrospective and showcased his influences such as Lenny Bruce and George Carlin. Prior to that, his last special release was 1999’s I’m Telling You For The Last Time on HBO.

The special comes after Seinfeld struck a major deal with the digital platform in 2017. The deal included two stand-up specials as well as episodes of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, the 11th season of which launched last summer.

The special was produced by Sony Pictures Television-backed Embassy Row in association with Seinfeld’s own production company Columbus 81 Productions.

It comes after Simon & Schuster announced earlier this year that Seinfeld’s first book in 25 years would be released in October.