Netflix And Instagram Team For ‘Wanna Talk About It?’ Featuring Celebrity Young Adult Pandemic Chats

Instagram and Netflix are partnering to launch Wanna Talk About It?, a weekly live series on Instagram with the stars of some of Netflix’s popular YA content talking about taking care of yourself during a global pandemic.

The Instagram series will start this Thursday, April 9 on @netflix at 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET and run every Thursday through May 14.

Participating stars including Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Jerry Harris (Cheer), and Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why).

The show will go live from @Netflix on Instagram to talk with trusted mental health experts from organizations including National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

They’ll discuss the questions and challenges young people are facing during the COVID-19 global pandemic and talk through topics like what helps if you’re having trouble sleeping? How do you stay connected during social distancing? How do we manage anxiety? And what self-care actually means.

Noah Centineo kicks off the series this Thursday in conversation on self care with Dr. Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

You can watch a trailer below: