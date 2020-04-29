Netflix Teams With Denmark’s DR To Revive Political Drama ‘Borgen’

Netflix and Danish broadcaster DR are partnering to revive political drama Borgen after it was last on television in 2013.

Sidse Babett Knudsen will reprise her role as Danish politician Birgitte Nyborg in the new series, which is slated to premiere in 2022 on DR before dropping on Netflix internationally.

Netflix has also secured the rights to the first three seasons of the BAFTA-winning show and is planning to launch them globally later this year.

Borgen will be produced by SAM Productions and will reunite its creative team, including creator Adam Price, who will pen Season 4. Birgitte Hjort Sørensen also returns as Katrine Fønsmark.

The new season follows Nyborg in her role as Foreign Minister, as well as her staff and the media tasked with covering her. Fønsmark was her head of press, but returns to journalism in the new season.

Lina Brouneus, director of co-production and acquisition at Netflix, said: “Ten years ago Borgen helped redefine the global television landscape, showing that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are immensely proud to partner with DR and the whole creative team to bring this worldwide phenomenon back.”

DR drama director Christian Rank added: “We are very excited that we in partnership with Netflix are able to bring Borgen and its characters back to life.”

Borgen will be executive produced by Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen, while Stine Meldgaard Madsen is the producer.