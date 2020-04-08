Netflix Sets Chernin Entertainment To Multi-Year First Look Film Deal

Click to Skip Ad
BREAKING: Peter Chernin has staked his Chernin Entertainment banner to a non-exclusive first look feature film producing deal with Netflix.

It brings another prolific producer to the streamer-focused company. Chernin Entertainment is coming off the Best Picture nominated James Mangold-directed hit Ford V Ferrari. In January, Chernin exited the term deal he held at 20th Century Fox, after it was acquired by Disney. His deal was considered one of the best in town, and Disney has its own producer mouths to feed as it makes limited original movies while exploiting its library for live action projects. It brought to an end a decades long relationship with Fox that included two decades atop the studio, before he left to form his own company.

Among the film hits Chernin Entertainment produced at Fox are Hidden Figures, The Greatest Showman, and the Matt Reeves-directed trilogy Planet of the Apes. Chernin had a strong relationship there with Emma Watts, who exited the top post at 20th Century Studios in January. Chernin had completed two installments of Fear Street, based on the R. L. Stine novels.

In Chernin Entertainment, Head of Film Scott Stuber brings aboard a company adept at developing and managing tent pole-sized films. The film shingle is run for Chernin by Jenno Topping.

