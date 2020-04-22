Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ 2019 Compensation Totaled $38.58 Million

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ compensation package totaled $38.58 million for 2019, up from $36.08 million the year before, with option awards totalling $37.4 million.

Hastings base for the past two years was $700,000. Option awards in 2018 were $33.38 million, Netflix reported in its annual proxy statement filed early Wednesday, the day after the streaming giant reported a large jump in global subscribers for the first quarter.

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, saw his base pay rise by $6 million to $18 million in 2019. His option awards also grew, for total 2019 compensation of $34.67 million from $29.65 million the year before.

MORE