Netflix Inks First-Look Deal With ‘Mouse Guard’ Comic Book Publisher BOOM! Studios

Netflix has struck a first-look deal with BOOM! Studios, the comic book publisher behind franchises including Lumberjanes, Something is Killing the Children, Once & Future, and Mouse Guard.

The deal covers live-action and animated series and comes after the streamer began worked with BOOM! on a feature adaptation of The Unsound with Shazam! director David F. Sandberg in 2019.

BOOM! Studios previously struck a first-look film deal with 20th Century Studios and the studio took a minority stake in the company. That first-look deal runs through January 2021 and the studio is releasing supernatural thriller The Empty Man in August. However, following the Disney merger, BOOM!’s $150M animated movie Mouse Guard, directed by Wes Ball, was cancelled and the company moved beyond 20th Century Studios, setting up projects across town including feature film Memetic with Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg producing and The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin at Lionsgate and a slew of TV projects to Amazon, HBO Max, Peacock, CBS All Access and Disney+.

It will now focus on working with Netflix with the streamer having access to one of the largest libraries of comic book IP outside of Marvel and DC.

BOOM! Studios CEO and Founder Ross Richie and President of Development Stephen Christy will executive produce all shows developed through the agreement.

“BOOM! characters are innately special, they’re colorful, diverse and varied and their stories have the power to ignite something in all of us,” said Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series at Netflix. “We can’t wait to bring these stories from the page to the screen to fans in every corner of the world.”

“We generate 20+ new original series a year and are thrilled to partner with a company that is as prolific as we are,” Richie added. “BOOM!’s unique partnership model of controlling the media rights to our library benefits creators by positioning them to be packaged with high-end directors, screenwriters, and producers. We’re thrilled to continue our track record of translating our best-selling award-winning library with the best TV talent in the business but now with the undisputed leader of the new streaming era.”

The first-look deal was brokered by UTA and attorney Matt Saver.