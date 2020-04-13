Netflix Orders Korean Zombie Series ‘All Of Us Are Dead’

Touting a “fresh take” on the Korean zombie genre, Netflix has announced plans for All Of Us Are Dead, a series based on the popular webtoon Now At Our School. The streamer has teamed with Lee JQ (Beethoven Virus, Damo: The Legendary Police Woman, Intimate Strangers) to produce the new original.

All Of Us Are Dead is focused on a group of high school students who are faced with an extreme crisis situation when they become trapped in their school, while a zombie virus spreads like a wildfire. The source material webtoon has been successful in Korea and also well-received in Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan as digital comics have seen significant uptake.

The Netflix original series is written by Chun Sung-il, and will be directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. It will be produced by JTBC Studios in association with Film Monster, and will premiere worldwide on Netflix. A timeline was not provided.

Korea has a rich history with the zombie genre, including 2016 smash theatrical hit Train To Busan. Netflix’s first Korean original, Kingdom, also has an undead bent and just saw its second season premiere last month.

In September last year, Netflix ordered a host of Korean originals including The School Nurse Files, My Holo Love and Extracurricular.