Netflix Adds 16 Million Net New Subs – More Than Double Expectations – In Q1 Marked By Pandemic Viewing Burst

The nation’s favorite stay-at-home stock added 15.8 million subscribers in the first quarter, blowing through estimates as more viewers than even the most bullish imagined logged on to top off total subs at 183 million globally. In its latest financial report, which kicks of earnings season, it ancipated adding 7.5 million more net new subscribers in the current second quarter to hit 190 million.

Netflix shares have gained about 30% for the year to date, contrasting sharply with the broader market and with other showbiz stocks that have varied assets devastated by the pandemic, from theme parks to sports to advertising. Netflix, in comparison, is a pure-play subscription service with vast stores of global programming. Last week, it set a high when it surpassed both Walt Disney and Comcast in market cap.

Quarterly evenue of $5.7 billion was in line with company guidance. Earnings per share at $1.57 was a a bit lower than $1.66 anticipated. But the subcriber number was a blowout – the company had estimated 7 million net ads. Breaking the figures out by regions, Netflix added 2.3 million net subs in U.S. and Canada to hit 70 million; it added 6.9 million across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to 59 million; it added 2.9 million subs in Latin America to 34 million; and added 3.6 million subs in Asia-Pacific to 20 million.

The first quarter reflected less than a full month of shelter-in-place orders, which hit in mid- March (March 19 in California and March 22 in New York). But momentum during the virus-forced shutdown was fast – reflected in the speed with which Tiger King raced to national prominence.

With production halted, Netflix, like its programming peers, will feel the pinch of a lack of new shows in the pipeline, but with its deep bench the consensus is that it’s not facing a crunch any time soon.

Nice way to start earnigns season. Unlikely to continue as other media companies step up.