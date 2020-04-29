Netflix Nabs Faith-Based Musical ‘A Week Away’ With Bailee Madison & Sherri Shepherd

Adding to its growing slate of family-friendly films, Netflix has secured the global distribution rights to A Week Away, the faith-based musical starring The Good Witch’s Bailee Madison, Kevin Quinn (Adventures in Babysitting), Sherri Shepherd (Ride Along 2) and David Koechner (Anchorman).

Based on an original idea by Alan Powell and directed by Roman White, the pic centers around Will Hawkins (Quinn), a troubled teen who has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Madison), and a sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.

Additional cast includes Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, and Iain Tucker. The film, which was shot in Nashville, will feature reimagined songs from some of the biggest hits in Contemporary Christian Music history as well as original music from the film’s music producer, Adam Watts. Paul Becker and Melena Rounis choreographed the dance numbers.

Powell, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Kali Bailey, produced the project with Steve Barnett and Gabe Vasquez. Vicky Patel served as executive producer.

Netflix has a number of upcoming YA family-friendly titles including Feel the Beat starring Sofia Carson, The Sleepover directed by Trish Sie, and Finding Ohana from director Jude Weng.