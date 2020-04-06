Netflix Gives $1M To India Producers Guild Relief Fund & Commits Four Weeks Pay To Local Crew

Two weeks ago, Netflix established a $100M fund to back the global creative industry during the coronavirus crisis, and the company is beginning to outline how that money will be distributed.

In India, one of the fastest growing streaming markets, Netflix has award $1M to the Producers Guild of India Relief Fund, which has been established to provide emergency short term relief to thousands of daily wage earners in the Indian creative community who have been directly impacted by the closure of productions.

The streamer has also committed to paying up to four weeks to below-the-line crew who were scheduled to work on its own productions in India during the lockdown, though did not disclose what projects this policy covered.

Of the $100M fund, a total of $15M has been earmarked for third parties and non-profits providing emergency relief to out of work crew and cast in countries where Netflix operates; the $1M to the Indian guild comes from that figure.

Last week, Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan revealed plans to support the country during this tough period.

“We’re grateful to be working with the Producers Guild of India to support the hardest hit workers in TV and film production – from electricians to carpenters, hair and makeup artists to spot boys,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “Crews in India have always been vital to Netflix’s success and now we want to do our part and help those who most need support in these unprecedented times.”

““In the past month with all productions grinding to a halt, thousands of daily wage earners associated with the Indian film and TV industry have seen their livelihoods disappear overnight,” said Siddharth Roy Kapur, President, Producers Guild of India. “I am proud of and thankful to the entire fraternity for contributing to the fund we have created to support our colleagues at this difficult time. We value Netflix’s generous commitment to this fund and their resolve to help those who need our help the most.”